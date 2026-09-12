Delhi tightens security ahead of BRICS Summit; VVIP movements to affect traffic

Delhi has been placed under a massive security cover ahead of the two-day 18th BRICS Summit beginning Saturday, with around 30,000 security personnel and 700 CCTV cameras deployed, as well as more than 35 roads facing restrictions due to VVIP movements.

Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the summit, has been taken over by the Special Protection Group (SPG) and National Security Guard (NSG), with anti-aircraft guns, anti-drone systems and snipers deployed as part of the multi-layered security arrangement.

Around 15,000 Delhi Police personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed for the summit. There are around 700 CCTV cameras installed across Lutyens Delhi, particularly along the 35 routes through which the guests will be escorted to the venue and back to their hotels.