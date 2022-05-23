Thunderstorm hits Delhi-NCR, mercury drops to 18 degree Celsius

Delhi-NCR woke up to a thunderstorm on Monday, with parts of the city recording strong winds, rainfall, and a sharp drop in temperature.

At 8.30 am on Monday, the temperature had dipped to 18.2 degree Celsius, while the relative humidity stood at 95 per cent.

The rainfall recorded on Monday is the city’s first storm of ‘moderate intensity’ this summer, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists. The national capital has recorded a dry summer so far, with western disturbances failing to bring any significant rainfall, consequently leaving temperatures high.

The Safdarjung weather observatory recorded 12.3 mm of rainfall between 5.30 am and 8.30 am on Monday, which is categorised as ‘moderate’ rainfall. The Palam weather station recorded a higher amount of 27.6 mm in the same time frame, while the highest amount of rainfall was recorded at the Aya Nagar weather observatory — 52.2 mm — which is categorised as ‘rather heavy’ rainfall.

While thunderstorms are characteristic for around 12 to 14 days between March and May, this summer has only witnessed four to five such days so far. From March to May 22, the Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city, had recorded only 3.3 mm of rainfall, against a normal of 41.2 mm for the season.

#WATCH | Strong winds uproot trees in Delhi, and rainfall causes waterlogging in some areas. Visuals near IIT and Hauz Khas Road. pic.twitter.com/dDSUKnSldy — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

Wind speed of up to 70 kmph was recorded by the IMD at 7 am on Monday. The minimum temperature has dipped, settling at 23.1 degree Celsius, three degrees below normal, early on Monday. The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 39.3 degree Celsius, a degree below normal.

Light rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in parts of NCR till 11.30 am on Monday. A western disturbance and its associated cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Rajasthan resulting in “fairly widespread rainfall activity” over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh on May 23 and 24, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Monday. The peak rainfall intensity is likely to be recorded on Monday.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday is likely to be 39 degree Celsius. A thunderstorm is also expected on Tuesday. The maximum temperature could remain below 40 degree till May 26, and is likely to rise to 41 degree Celsius by May 28.

The IMD forecast indicates that the maximum temperature over northwest India is likely to fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over the next three days, and could increase by 2 to 4 degrees after that.