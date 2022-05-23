scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 23, 2022
Must Read

Thunderstorm hits Delhi-NCR, mercury drops to 18 degree Celsius

Light rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected on Tuesday as well.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: May 23, 2022 9:39:19 am
Commuters ride a scooter in the rain in Ghaziabad on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi-NCR woke up to a thunderstorm on Monday, with parts of the city recording strong winds, rainfall, and a sharp drop in temperature.

At 8.30 am on Monday, the temperature had dipped to 18.2 degree Celsius, while the relative humidity stood at 95 per cent.

Delhi News |Follow Live Updates

The rainfall recorded on Monday is the city’s first storm of ‘moderate intensity’ this summer, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists. The national capital has recorded a dry summer so far, with western disturbances failing to bring any significant rainfall, consequently leaving temperatures high.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Safdarjung weather observatory recorded 12.3 mm of rainfall between 5.30 am and 8.30 am on Monday, which is categorised as ‘moderate’ rainfall. The Palam weather station recorded a higher amount of 27.6 mm in the same time frame, while the highest amount of rainfall was recorded at the Aya Nagar weather observatory — 52.2 mm — which is categorised as ‘rather heavy’ rainfall.

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: Fisc in the time of monetary tighteningPremium
ExplainSpeaking: Fisc in the time of monetary tightening
Delhi Confidential: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his love for JapanesePremium
Delhi Confidential: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his love for Japanese
Nikhat Zareen: ‘People told my father that boxing was a men’s sportPremium
Nikhat Zareen: ‘People told my father that boxing was a men’s sport
Remove harmonium from Golden Temple? Sikh music scholars strike differing...Premium
Remove harmonium from Golden Temple? Sikh music scholars strike differing...
More Premium Stories >>

While thunderstorms are characteristic for around 12 to 14 days between March and May, this summer has only witnessed four to five such days so far. From March to May 22, the Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city, had recorded only 3.3 mm of rainfall, against a normal of 41.2 mm for the season.

Wind speed of up to 70 kmph was recorded by the IMD at 7 am on Monday. The minimum temperature has dipped, settling at 23.1 degree Celsius, three degrees below normal, early on Monday. The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 39.3 degree Celsius, a degree below normal.

Light rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in parts of NCR till 11.30 am on Monday. A western disturbance and its associated cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Rajasthan resulting in “fairly widespread rainfall activity” over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh on May 23 and 24, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Monday. The peak rainfall intensity is likely to be recorded on Monday.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Monday is likely to be 39 degree Celsius. A thunderstorm is also expected on Tuesday. The maximum temperature could remain below 40 degree till May 26, and is likely to rise to 41 degree Celsius by May 28.

The IMD forecast indicates that the maximum temperature over northwest India is likely to fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over the next three days, and could increase by 2 to 4 degrees after that.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 23: Latest News

Advertisement