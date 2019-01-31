Delhi: Three-year-old with rare disorder poses dilemma for hospital

A three-year-old boy suffering from a rare neurological disorder has posed a dilemma for doctors at Lok Nayak hospital. For the last six days, the life of Farhan Ali has been in the hands of his family, who have had to continuously use an ambu bag to help him breathe.

Diagnosed with Leigh syndrome, Farhan has been kept on manual ventilation due to unavailability of a free ventilator in the paediatrics ward at the hospital.

Taking cognizance of the family’s distress, a bench of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao directed the principal secretary (health) to ensure a ventilator was provided to the boy.

The issue was flagged in court by advocate Ashok Agarwal.

But Dr Kishore Singh, medical director of hospital, said: “We haven’t received any order yet from the court. This child is brain dead and his condition is irreversible. Only his heart is working and he is breathing with the help of manual ventilation. This is a case of moral versus ethical issues. If we put him on a ventilator, we will have to sacrifice the life of a child who will have better chances to live as compared to this boy.”

The boy was admitted to the hospital on January 24, after he collapsed at his residence in Khajuri. With no ventilator free, the family was asked to ventilate him manually using an ambu bag, a hand-held device commonly used to provide positive pressure ventilation to patients who are not breathing or not breathing adequately.

“We have kept him on standby and he will be shifted to the ICU as soon as a bed is available. There are six-seven beds in the paediatrics ICU and all are running full. We don’t have enough beds in the ICU to deal with the number of patients who come from various parts of Delhi,” Dr Uma Jhamb, head of department at the hospital, said.

The boy’s father, Ashfak Ali, said: “The condition of our son is deteriorating and we cannot do anything about it. For the last six days, we have been pressing the ambu bag. We take turns every 15 minutes; we will do it forever if it saves our child.”

Located in central Delhi, Lok Nayak hospital is one of the Delhi government’s biggest hospitals, catering to 5,000 patients in the OPD daily.

The 2,053-bed hospital has 102 ventilators, of which 12 are not functional.