Delhi: Three-year-old crushed to death under reversing car

(Written by Aishwarya A Rajpurohit)

Advertising

A three-year-old boy died after he was run over by a car, allegedly being driven by a 25-year-old student, in Nihal Vihar Sunday, police said.

Police claimed that the accused, who is the boy’s neighbour, was reversing his car when he ran over Ahil. The victim was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital.

Police registered a case on the statement of the victim’s grandmother, Jameela, who was with him at the time of the incident.

Advertising

“Around 2 in the afternoon, my grandson and I were visiting my son Kafeel’s shop, which is located just a few metres away from our house, when a speeding car hit my grandson. The driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and ran away,” Jameela said in her statement to the police.

A police officer said, “The accused has been booked for rash driving on a public way and causing death by negligence. The vehicle number has been noted and the driver has been identified as their neighbour.”

The officer added, “The child was taken to Bhatia Global Hospital,where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctor.

The body was later shifted to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital mortuary. The crime team also reached the spot and collected samples for further investigation.

Police said that they found blood at the accident spot and the abandoned vehicle.

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)