Delhi: Three women ‘molested’ in Hauz Khas

While waiting for a cab at south Delhi’s Aurobindo Marg at 2 am on January 1, three women were allegedly molested by a group of men, and their male friend was allegedly thrashed. An FIR in the matter has been registered at Hauz Khas police station under IPC sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 379 (theft), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention). The FIR has been filed by one woman’s husband, who claimed he was beaten up by three-four people.

“They groped my wife, threatened rape. They also kicked and slapped her two friends. They punched, kicked and assaulted me, and snatched my wife’s iPhone. When the assailants saw a team of four-five policemen approaching, they ran away,” alleged the husband in the FIR. The police have seized CCTV footage from cameras from the area and are investigating the matter. No arrest has been made so far.