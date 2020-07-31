Delhi: Three who robbed DU staffer, mother held

Police said the men, Md Chand (30), Javed (31) and Salim, have no previous cases against them. Two of their associates are on the run. (Representative Image) Police said the men, Md Chand (30), Javed (31) and Salim, have no previous cases against them. Two of their associates are on the run. (Representative Image)

Three men were arrested by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch Thursday for allegedly looting cash and jewellery from a Delhi University staffer’s house, while holding him and his 63-year-old mother hostage at gunpoint. The incident took place at Nehru Vihar on Monday.

Police said the men, Md Chand (30), Javed (31) and Salim, have no previous cases against them. Two of their associates are on the run. Police said Chand lost his job during the lockdown, while Javed was in debt as he spent money on his sister’s wedding.

In his complaint, Sunil Sharma, an assistant clerk at the examination branch of DU, said he and his mother were alone at home, while his wife and their children were at Bhajanpura.

Police said the five men entered the first-floor house on Monday. Two of them threatened the victims at gunpoint. When the elderly woman resisted, police said, the accused hit her on the head with their pistol. Sharma alleged in his complaint, “They also slapped and punched me. I was injured in my neck, face and hands.”

Two other men entered the house, went to the bedroom and took cash and gold jewellery worth around Rs 14 lakh. Sharma and his mother were tied up with bedsheets and beaten up.

DCP (Crime Branch) Rakesh Paweriya said, “We identified a few suspects and raided possible hideouts in Loni and Hapur. On Thursday, we received information that the accused would come to Chand Bagh and leave for UP. Our team caught three of the accused from Wazirabad road,” he said. Police also recovered Rs 3.7 lakh in cash.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd