Delhi: Three underpasses waterlogged due to rain, commuters alerted to avoid travel

Once the water levels subside, they will post a similar update so that commuters can start taking the route again.(Representational image)

Following morning showers, three underpasses in Delhi were waterlogged on Sunday. The Delhi Traffic police asked commuters to avoid Zakhira Underpass, Azadpur underpass and Shakti Nagar underpass temporarily.

The Delhi Traffic police alert on Sunday morning on Twitter read, “Traffic is affected in Zakhira underpass, Azadpur underpass and Shakti Nagar underpass due to water-logging. Inconvenience is regretted.”

Traffic Alert

Traffic is affected in Zakhira underpass, Azadpur under pass and Shakti Nagar underpass due to water-logging. Inconvenience is regretted. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 1, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Traffic police officers said that they are trying to encourage commuters to avoid these routes so that accidents can be avoided. Once the water levels subside, they will post a similar update so that commuters can start taking the route again.

Earlier this year, the Public Works Department had issued a circular saying that underpasses traffic around underpasses in Delhi, will be stopped temporarily, if the area is flooded and the depth of the water crosses 20 cm, in order to avoid accidents.