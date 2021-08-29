Delhi: Three teenagers drown in Yamuna on Sunday morning, one rescued

Three teenagers who had gone for a bath in the Yamuna river in North Delhi drowned Sunday morning, while one of their friends was rescued. The bodies of the deceased have been recovered and will be handed over to families after post-mortem.

Police identified the deceased as Sameer (16), Pankaj (15) and Sumit (14). “We received a PCR call at around 7.41 am that four boys were drowning in the Yamuna. Two fire tenders, a team of divers and local police rushed to the spot. We have rescued one of them, identified as Bunty (14). All four had gone to the Yamuna on Sunday morning for a bath,” a senior police officer said.

“When they started screaming for help, some onlookers rushed in and made a call to the PCR. They were fished out and taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared the three as brought dead. Police have informed their families,” an officer said.