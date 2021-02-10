Delhi: Three teams to look for missing farmer

A writ of habeas corpus seeking the whereabouts of Bajinder, who hails from Haryana’s Jind district, was filed before the court Monday.

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jhajjar to provide all possible assistance to Delhi Police to locate a 27-year-old who has been missing since January 26.

A writ of habeas corpus seeking the whereabouts of Bajinder, who hails from Haryana’s Jind district, was filed before the court Monday. He had joined the tractor rally organised in protest against the farm laws on Republic Day.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police told the court that three teams have been constituted to locate Bajinder and they have interrogated 15 people in this regard. The matter will be next heard on February 17.

In the case filed by his cousin Baljeet, it has been stated that Bajinder never returned after the rally and since then his whereabouts are not known. The family had earlier approached the Nangloi police station for registering a missing person’s complaint but the Station House Officer refused to do so, the court was told on Monday.

“The inaction and negligent attitude of the police have led to the apprehension that his brother has been illegally detained and, therefore, they are deliberately resisting from writing any official complaint or FIR and providing any information to the petitioner in this regard,” Baljeet’s counsel said in the writ filed before the court.