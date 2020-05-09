Delhi: Three run over by car in Mundka, driver held

Police sources claimed the driver then dragged the three victims through the street for over 50 metres. (Representational image) Police sources claimed the driver then dragged the three victims through the street for over 50 metres. (Representational image)

Two children and a 22-year-old man died after they were run over by a car in Outer Delhi’s Mundka Wednesday. The children, aged around 10, were playing near the street when the speeding car hit them, claimed police. The man was trying to help the children when the car hit him as well.

Police sources claimed the driver then dragged the three victims through the street for over 50 metres.

According to police, the driver, Udai Raj, a resident of Gitanjali Enclave, was caught near the spot and his Maruti Suzuki Celerio was seized. A case was registered against him under IPC sections 279 and 304 A at Mundka police station. Police have sent his samples for medical examination to confirm if he was drinking and driving.

The victims were identified as Nasir (10), Abhishek (10) and Mahesh (22). The two boys lived in Tikri Kalan while Mahesh lived in Nangloi.

DCP (Outer) Dr A Koan said the incident took place at 3.30 pm: “The children were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Mahesh had also sustained severe injuries, he was rushed to Balaji hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.”

Meanwhile, the Station House Officer of Mundka police station helped the parents of one of the children. “On Thursday, when we returned Nasir’s body to his parents, we found they had no food to eat and didn’t have enough money to get an ambulance for the body. We helped them by shifting his body to Uttam Nagar cremation ground,” said a senior officer. The officer also promised to help Nasir’s parents with food and rent money.

