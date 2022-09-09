scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Delhi: Three people hospitalised as under-construction building collapses in Azad market

The Delhi Fire Service said that the building collapsed in the Sheesh Mahal area of Azad Market.

The Delhi Fire Service officials said that a call had been received around 8.30 am regarding the collapse, adding four fire tenders were rushed to the site. (Express)

At least three people were hospitalised and several others trapped when an under-construction building collapsed Friday morning in Delhi’s North district.

The Delhi Fire Service said that the building collapsed in the Sheesh Mahal area of Azad Market.

The visuals of the scene appeared to show a completely collapsed building with fallen bricks and steel bars covering the area.

The Delhi Fire Service officials said that a call had been received around 8.30 am regarding the collapse, adding four fire tenders were rushed to the site.

“The work was going on in a new building….the entire building collapsed. About 15 labourers were inside…one child was also inside. Three people have been taken out,” said Mohammed, a witness at the site.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said the rescue operation is currently ongoing.

“Three casualties have been taken out and moved to the hospital. Six to seven people are still trapped in the debris,” he added.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 10:16:50 am
