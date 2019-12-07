Follow Us:
Delhi: Three of family suffer acid injuries

Police arrested the driver of the tanker, Shiv Kumar; factory employee Puran Chand; and factory owner Naresh Gupta. 

Published: December 7, 2019
The family was on a two-wheeler behind the tanker when the incident took place.

Three members of a family, including a three-year-old boy, suffered minor burn injuries after splashes of an acid being unloaded from a tanker fell on them Thursday night in North West Delhi’s Wazirpur. The family was on a two-wheeler behind the tanker when the incident took place.

DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya said, “An inquiry revealed that nitric acid was being unloaded from the tanker outside a factory, and it fell on the family due to negligent handling of the pipe by the tanker driver.”

Arya said, “Gupta deals in acids like nitric acids. He has MCD and DPCC licences.”

A case in the matter has been registered.

