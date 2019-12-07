Delhi: Three of family suffer acid injuries

The family was on a two-wheeler behind the tanker when the incident took place. (Express File) The family was on a two-wheeler behind the tanker when the incident took place. (Express File)

Three members of a family, including a three-year-old boy, suffered minor burn injuries after splashes of an acid being unloaded from a tanker fell on them Thursday night in North West Delhi’s Wazirpur. The family was on a two-wheeler behind the tanker when the incident took place.

DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya said, “An inquiry revealed that nitric acid was being unloaded from the tanker outside a factory, and it fell on the family due to negligent handling of the pipe by the tanker driver.”

Police arrested the driver of the tanker, Shiv Kumar; factory employee Puran Chand; and factory owner Naresh Gupta.

Arya said, “Gupta deals in acids like nitric acids. He has MCD and DPCC licences.”

A case in the matter has been registered.

