Delhi: Three of family killed, four-year-old critical as dumper hits Audi in Rohini

The police said the incident occurred near ESI hospital on K N Katju Marg in Rohini's sector 15.

Four members of a family were returning from a function in the Audi car when the accident took place in Rohini’s sector 15. (Source: ANI)

Three persons of a family were killed while a child is critical when an Audi car collided with a dumper in New Delhi’s Rohini Tuesday night. Police said the incident occurred near ESI hospital on K N Katju Marg.

The family was returning from a function when the accident took place in Rohini’s sector 15, the police said.

Three of them — identified as Sumit, his wife, Sumit’s mother have died — while the couple’s four-year-old son has been severely injured.

A case has been registered.

(With inputs from ANI)

