Delhi: Three Nigerian nationals found dead in flat in Uttam Nagar

The landlady alleged she saw burn marks on the bodies of the dead, but police denied any external injuries inflicted on the bodies. (Representational image) The landlady alleged she saw burn marks on the bodies of the dead, but police denied any external injuries inflicted on the bodies. (Representational image)

Three Nigerian men were Friday found dead under mysterious circumstances in a flat in Uttam Nagar. The bodies were found by the landlady and her son, who informed police. They have been identified as Benjamin (33), Christopher (30) and David. “We haven’t got any documents belonging to the third man, and only know that he went by the name David. The other two men were here on a business visa and were involved in exporting clothes to Nigeria,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shibesh Singh. Police have been unable to ascertain the cause of death. “There were no external injuries on the bodies. We have ruled out murder as a possibility,” Singh said. The landlady alleged she saw burn marks on the bodies of the dead, but police denied any external injuries inflicted on the bodies. Police are trying to get in touch with the families of the dead.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App