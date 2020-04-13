Delhi: Three more healthcare workers test positive at Max Hospital

An official said, prime facie, the doctor contracted the virus outside the hospital, whereas the others might have caught it from one of the patients. An official said, prime facie, the doctor contracted the virus outside the hospital, whereas the others might have caught it from one of the patients.

Three more healthcare workers have tested positive for coronavirus at Delhi’s Max Hospital, Saket, pushing the total number of affected medical staff in the capital to 47.

The healthcare workers who have tested positive include a doctor, a nurse and a non-medical staff member, according to a statement released by the hospital on Monday. They have been admitted to the hospital and are recovering.

An official said, prime facie, the doctor contracted the virus outside the hospital, whereas the others might have caught it from one of the patients.

“Two patients admitted for cardiac treatment tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. 39 healthcare workers, who came in contact, have been quarantined within a separate and isolated wing at the hospital,” the statement said.

“All 39 individuals are asymptomatic and will be tested on the 5th day of exposure, which is Tuesday (April 14). There are 154 employees deployed in shifts in the COVID-19 ward of the hospital. None of these employees has had any exposure to the virus,” the statement added.

The employees are working in shifts and staying in the hospital premises in order to reduce the risk of infection to their families and neighbours.

On Sunday, two more healthcare workers have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi. Test results came positive for a 48-year-old assistant nursing superintendent at Lok Nayak hospital and a lab technician at the DSCI. A security guard from DSCI also tested positive.

According to a senior doctor at Lok Nayak, the 48-year-old assistant nursing superintendent came in contact with 30 people, including her husband, who is a sub-inspector, and two sons.

