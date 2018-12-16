Delhi: Three months after girl’s suicide, man held for ‘abetment’

Three months after an 18-year-old girl committed suicide in North Delhi, allegedly after a neighbour “defamed” her, police have arrested a 21-year-old man on charges of abetment.

Advertising

According to police, the accused Suraj, a contractual driver in Delhi Jal Board and the girl’s neighbour, had mocked her in front of neighbours after she invited a male friend to her home.

On August 30, the girl allegedly hanged herself in her home when her parents were out, police said.

“The incident came to light when they returned home and she did not open the door. They looked through the window and saw her body hanging from a ceiling fan,” a police officer said.

Advertising

“The crime forensic team of northwest district was called to lift fingerprints from the spot… inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC were initiated and her body was handed over to her parents after the post-mortem. However, an FIR was lodged under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) on Friday,” the officer added.

Police said the girl’s friend had come to meet her around 3 pm on August 30. Suraj saw him enter the girl’s home and allegedly called the neighbours.

“Suraj locked the door of the girl’s house from the outside and called the neighbours. He allegedly made fun of her and defamed her in front of everyone. Three hours later, the girl committed suicide,” a relative of the girl claimed.

“Suraj was arrested Friday evening and was produced before a court. He has been sent to 14-day judicial custody,” said DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan, adding: “We have ordered a vigilance enquiry to find out the exact reason for lodging an FIR after three months.”

“The girl was pursuing graduation from Delhi University. No suicide note was recovered from the spot,” a senior police officer said.