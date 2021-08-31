Delhi: Three mobile tower installers arrested for stealing electronic equipment

Four persons, including three mobile tower installers, have been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly stealing electronic equipment from Jio mobile towers. There are around 77 cases of theft of electronic components/equipment that are learnt to be reported from Delhi NCR Region from the Jio mobile towers, the police said.

DCP (crime branch) Monika Bhardwaj said the arrested installers have been identified as Punit Singh (31), Ravi Aggarwal (32), Sonu Khan (24) and Mumtiyaj Khan (29), who is a scrap dealer. “We received a complaint from Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd that theft of electronic equipment – remote radio head (RRH), router, battery and optical line terminal (OLT) from their mobile towers has increased in the last six months in Delhi and NCR. There are around 77 cases of theft of electronic components and equipment in the Delhi and NCR from these towers,” Bhardwaj said, adding that after the arrest, they have recovered a large number of OLT devices, CDU cards, OLT chassis of JIO telecom company from Mumtiyaz’s godown.

During the investigation, the police found that some contract workers and employees, involved in installing mobile towers were stealing the equipment. “They have easy access in all the sites to check the Jio tower devices for day-to-day operation, and they started stealing devices along with other accessories from different tower sites. After stealing, they started selling it to Mumtiyaz at very low prices,” she said.

During questioning, the arrested trio disclosed that they were aware of all locations and they were stealing from the tower installed on some secluded places and on the highway, she added.