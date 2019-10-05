Delhi: Three men held for robbing people after ‘making them dizzy’

Three people were arrested in Ghaziabad Friday for robbing people after “pressing specific points on their neck and making them dizzy”, police said. The accused, Rahul, Abhishek and Yogesh, were caught during a police checking late Wednesday night, after a brief encounter.

“A team from Khora police station was conducting checkings near Nehar Patri when we spotted the accused. Their movements appeared suspicious and we signalled them to stop. They opened fire but were eventually arrested. We found they were wanted in several cases of robbery and loot,” said Keshav Kumar, ASP Ghaziabad.

Police said the accused would usually spot people walking alone and threaten them with a pistol. Another accused would sneak up behind the victim and press a point on the neck or shoulder, making them dizzy.

“Several nerves impacting vision, balance and the respiratory system pass through the region close to the neck and face. If pressure is applied on these nerves, heart rate drops significantly and the person may lose his bearing for a few minutes,” said a senior doctor at Safdarjung Hospital.

The moment a victim would become dizzy, the accused would snatch his mobile, cash and other items.