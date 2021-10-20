Delhi: Three men arrested for stabbing woman to death in Dwarka

A day after a 23-year-old woman was assaulted and stabbed to death near her Dwarka home, the Delhi Police has arrested three men in connection with the incident.

The police on Tuesday said the deceased, Dolly Babbar, was stabbed at least six times by a 25-year-old man and his associates. The police have also recovered a knife that was used to stab Babbar.

The accused identified as Ankit Gaba (25), Himanshu and Manish were seen in the CCTV footage of the incident. Gaba was seen stabbing the woman while others looked on. The family alleged many residents heard the woman’s screams but none helped her.

Around 2 am on Tuesday , a delivery executive was passing through the colony when he saw the injured woman and the three men. He called the police immediately but the men fled from the spot before the cops could reach.

Though the motive is not clear, the family members alleged that Gaba had proposed to Babbar and she rejected him. This angered him and he even threatened her with a pistol on the same day, they said.

Babbar worked as a freelancer with event management companies and told her family on Monday night that she was going out to attend a birthday party.

However, she was later found lying on the road in a pool of blood and the police called her family to the spot.