Delhi: Three men arrested for robbing woman at knifepoint inside cab

The Delhi Police has arrested three men who allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint inside a cab in Delhi’s Nand Nagri area. The police said the incident happened on November 7 when the woman, working at a private firm, took a cab from Shahdarato to go to work.

The accused, posing as passengers, also got into the cab. They threatened the woman with a knife and robbed her of two phones, a gold chain, gold rings and Rs 10,000, said the police. The men got off at the Nand Nagri area and threatened the driver to not call the police.

The accused have been identified as Pintu Bilal, Noor Islam (20) and Shafiq Rafiq (29).

Monika Bhardwaj, DCP (Crime) said, “We scanned several CCTVs in the area and mounted technical surveillance on the suspects. After several raids, three accused were caught from the Seemapuri area.”

The accused confessed to their crime and said they worked with local gangs to commit snatching and robbery in the east and northeast areas of Delhi, said the police. They are involved in over 20 cases, added the police.

The accused sold the gold jewellery to one of their associates. The police said they have recovered the robbed items and are looking for the associate, who is on the run.