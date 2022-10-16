Delhi: Three men abduct sales tax agent, rob him, extort money

Three persons, including two Delhi Police constables, were apprehended for allegedly abducting a sales tax agent, robbing him and extorting money. Sources said the accused came in a white Brezza car, allegedly abducted the man and harassed him for more than four hours before releasing him. Police are looking for two other accused who are involved in the crime, including a constable.

The incident took place Tuesday night when the complainant was returning home from his office at ITO. According to the complaint, the man was near Shahdara flyover when the accused followed him and stopped him. “They posed as officers of the Crime Branch unit and threatened him. They forced him out of his car and pushed him into theirs. The man was beaten up and Rs 35,000 was robbed from his bag. The complainant alleged he was then taken to the Delhi Police’s Special Staff office in Shahdara where a sub-inspector threatened him and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh,” said sources.

Police said the complainant was taken to a place near his house where the accused pushed him to go home and get Rs 50,000. The man was threatened and released. However, the accused again called the complainant and extorted Rs 45,000.

The complainant later approached the SHO at GTB Enclave and lodged a complaint.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said, “We have registered a case of kidnapping and extortion. Our team apprehended (the two constables and a man). Both constables are posted in Shahdara.”

Teams are looking for the two other accused — a history sheeter in the area and a constable posted in Delhi Police’s 6th battalion. Senior officers said the role of the sub-inspector has also surfaced. “We are probing the SI’s role in the case. He has not been arrested yet,” said the DCP.