Delhi: Three juveniles nabbed for killing 17-year-old

The three juveniles have been sent to a correction home, and a case under IPC section 302 has been registered against them.

The body of Dadiya Devi Shankar Chowdhary was found in the last compartment of the train. (Representational)

Three juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy on Monday over a road rage incident that took place a few days ago. A police officer said the victim’s body had at least “two dozen stab wounds”.

According to police, the first altercation took place between two 17-year-olds. “A few days before the murder, the boys quarrelled after one of them was hit by the other’s two-wheeler while stepping out of a bus,” said SD Mishra, DCP (Rohini).

According to Mishra, the juvenile who got hit by the two-wheeler then hatched a plan “to teach the other a lesson”.

