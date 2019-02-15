Delhi: Three juveniles nabbed for killing 17-year-old

Three juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy on Monday over a road rage incident that took place a few days ago. A police officer said the victim’s body had at least “two dozen stab wounds”.

The three juveniles have been sent to a correction home, and a case under IPC section 302 has been registered against them.

According to police, the first altercation took place between two 17-year-olds. “A few days before the murder, the boys quarrelled after one of them was hit by the other’s two-wheeler while stepping out of a bus,” said SD Mishra, DCP (Rohini).

According to Mishra, the juvenile who got hit by the two-wheeler then hatched a plan “to teach the other a lesson”.