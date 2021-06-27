Delhi: Three minors apprehended for killing man over Rs 700 during robbery bid

Police have recovered the knife, victim’s wallet, and blood-stained clothes of the juveniles.

Three 17-year-old boys have been apprehended by Delhi Police for allegedly killing a 45-year-old man over Rs 700 in Outer Delhi. As per the preliminary probe, the accused were habitual drinkers and had started snatching money to fulfill their drinking needs.

DCP (Outer district) Parvinder Singh said they received information at around 1.30 am on Saturday from the Sanjay Gandhi hospital that one person identified as Ravinder Kumar succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, Singh said, they found that the juveniles were working at a nearby shop and are habitual drinkers. “ On 25 June, they were present in the park in the Sultanpuri area and were looking for their target. At around 9.30 pm, they found Kumar, standing near the wall of the park and talking over the phone. One of the juveniles caught him from his back by interlocking his neck to restrict his movement, while another juvenile tried to take his phone, but he resisted. The third whipped out his knife and stabbed him multiple times. They took out his wallet from his pocket and when he raised the alarm, they managed to escape from the spot,” he added.

“We formed several teams and collected digital evidence, including CCTV cameras from nearby the spot. After identifying the accused, we made apprehension of three juveniles, all of them aged 17 years,” Singh added.