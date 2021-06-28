Delhi: Three, including minor, held while trying to dispose body of woman they allegedly killed

The police caught two occupants and found that they were carrying something in a bedsheet

A 21-year-old man along with his two associates, including a juvenile, were caught while trying to dump the body of a woman who they had allegedly killed in Outer Delhi, police said.

Initial investigation revealed that the accused had a heated argument with the victim over money and they allegedly strangled her to death. They had wrapped the body in a bedsheet and were taking it in an auto-rickshaw when the police caught them.

Police sources told The Indian Express that the incident took place on June 22 when the complainant, constable Bhanwar Singh, along with two other constables, was on night patrol in the Aman Vihar area on his motorbike.

At 3.15 am, they found an auto-rickshaw coming from Kanjhawala. “Singh signaled to the driver to stop after he noticed that the front light was switched off. Instead of stopping, the driver sped away. After a 300-meter chase, the constable intercepted the three-wheeler,” police sources said.

While the driver managed to escape, the constables caught two occupants and found that they were carrying something in a bedsheet. “They were shocked to find a dead woman wrapped in a bedsheet inside. Immediately, senior officers were informed about the incident who rushed to the spot,” police sources added. The driver was arrested later.

“Two accused were identified as Rajan Gupta and Mahendra Nath (19), the third is a juvenile. During questioning, Gupta told police his father is an auto-rickshaw driver and he called his two friends for a ride in the vehicle. They met a woman on the way but got into a dispute over money with her and then strangled her to death,” police sources said.

Later, they decided to dump her body and one of them got a bedsheet from his house.

“Police seized their auto-rickshaw and called a forensic team of the district to lift fingerprints from it. The victim’s body was shifted to a mortuary where doctors, after conducting a post-mortem, ruled out sexual assault,” police sources added.

On the basis of Singh’s complaint, an FIR of murder (302) and 201 (destruction of evidence) was registered at Aman Vihar police station. The two accused were produced before a Delhi court and were sent to 14-days of judicial custody. The juvenile was sent to a correctional home after he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, police said.