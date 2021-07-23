Delhi: Three held on charges of double murder in Ashok Vihar

The three accused had dumped the bodies in Wazirabad. (Representational Photo)

Three men, including a businessman of utensils, have been arrested from North-West Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area for allegedly killing another businessman and his driver.

Investigation revealed that the arrested businessman, Sandeep Jain, had taken a loan of Rs 22 lakh from one of the victims. Of this, he was only able to repay Rs 10 lakh. On being pressured to pay up the rest of the amount, he and two of his employees stabbed the man and his driver to death on Thursday night.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Surendra Gupta and his driver Amit Gupta. “The incident came to light on Thursday night at around 12 am when the north district police found Amit’s body in a car in the Wazirabad area. With the help of technical surveillance and CCTV footage, police identified the accused and arrested him from his house in Rohini,” a senior police officer said.

Following information given by Jain, his two associates – Sanjay Kumar, who is a driver of Jain, and Sunil Kumar, a rickshaw-puller — were also arrested.

“During interrogation, Jain told the police that he had taken a loan of Rs 22 lakh from Surendra around six months ago. He had returned Rs 10 lakh and was not able to repay the rest. Surendra had threatened him of dire consequences. On Thursday evening, Jain was given an ultimatum. At around 10 pm, Surendra came to his shop where all the three accused were present. They first stabbed Surendra to death and later killed his driver and dumped their bodies in Wazirabad,” an officer said.