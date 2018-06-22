Delhi: Three held for selling fake mineral water refills in Karol Bagh

Explaining the modus operandi, police said the men would buy water refill jars from a scrap dealer at Rs 8 or Rs 10. Explaining the modus operandi, police said the men would buy water refill jars from a scrap dealer at Rs 8 or Rs 10.

The District Investigation Unit (DIU) of Delhi Police has arrested three persons from Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh for allegedly selling fake packaged drinking water under the name of a leading drinking water company.

Confirming the incident, DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said, “We have arrested three persons identified as Satpal Meena (42), Kamlesh Kumar (36) and Rajesh Kumar (30). The arrests were made Wednesday after we received a complaint from a man named Ashish Luthra. On the basis of Luthra’s complaint, we have registered an FIR against the wrongdoers under Section 63 of Copyright Act at Karol Bagh police station. We are investigating the case.”

Explaining the modus operandi, police said the men would buy water refill jars from a scrap dealer at Rs 8 or Rs 10. “After buying the water jars, the men would clean them, put counterfeit caps and labels on them, and then fill them with tap water. They would then sell them at marriage functions, local eateries, small offices and guest houses for Rs 70,” an official said.

Luthra, who is the manager of an enforcement company, authorised by a leading water company, approached the police and informed them of unknown persons illegally selling spurious drinking water jars. “The police found that the men were filling inferior quality water in their genuine jars and were putting duplicate caps and counterfeit labels on them,” a senior police officer said.

