Delhi: Three held for bursting crackers on New Year

Three people were apprehended from Lajpat Nagar for bursting crackers at 1:30 am on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, in violation of the hour-long timeline set by the Supreme Court for New Year’s Eve. Rohit Brijlani (31), Nikhil Kakkar (29) and Lalit Kakkar (30) were held by the patrolling staff with a sack of firecrackers, police said.

Advertising

According to a police officer, the patrolling staff reached Block C, Lajpat Nagar, at 1:30 am and found the three men bursting crackers. “They were told about the Supreme Court directive regarding timings but they continued bursting crackers,” said a police officer.

“Prima facie, it appears the crackers are non-green as they are not certified… the three accused said that the crackers were bought last year. Not only were they violating the Supreme Court timeline, they were also bursting non-green crackers. For now, we are planning to send the recovered crackers to the Forensic Science Laboratory,” said DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.

The court had directed that crackers only be burst from 11:45 pm-12:45 am between December 31 and January 1.