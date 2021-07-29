Delhi: Three dead after car hits cluster bus in Dwarka

Police said they are looking for eyewitnesses to ascertain the sequence of events.

Three men died and one was injured after their car collided with a cluster bus in Dwarka Tuesday night.

Police are probing if the men were speeding when their vehicle hit the bus, and added the accident took place due to the bus driver’s negligence, which is suspected to have been driving on the wrong side. However, this is yet to be confirmed. Police said they are looking for eyewitnesses to ascertain the sequence of events.

The deceased include Akhil (35), Pradeep Singh (32), and Kuldeep Singh (30). Their friend, Sahil (32), is undergoing treatment. S K Meena, DCP (Dwarka), said they received a call at 10.07 pm at Chhawla police station. Police said passersby pulled out the four men from the car and rushed them to Rao Tula Ram hospital. “We were later informed that Akhil died on arrival. Pradeep died after being shifted to Safdarjung hospital. His brother, Kuldeep, died at Venkateshwar Hospital,” said the DCP.

The bus driver managed to escape and is yet to be arrested. Police said they have sent teams to his house and his workplace. He has been booked under relevant IPC sections

Police said the three deceased were friends. Pradeep and Kuldeep owned ration shops near Shyam Vihar. Akhil, who lived in Munirka, was a clothes retailer.