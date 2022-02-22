Delhi: Three-day crafts fair as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Indian government’s initiative to celebrate 75 years of independence, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is organising a crafts exhibition-cum-fair in Delhi from February 23-25.

As part of the fair, called ‘Coalescence’, craft demonstration and exhibition of renowned Indian craftspeople for the diplomatic community will be held at Bikaner House. Artists and craftspeople from 11 states will showcase traditional art and craft forms.

A senior official of ICCR said that Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi is slated to inaugurate the event for which several diplomats have been invited.

The opening ceremony will be open only to the diplomatic community and the general public can visit the fair later, the official said.

Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who along with Lekhi rolled out the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, said: “On all three days, participating artisans will give 45-60-minute talks with demonstrations of the skill or show videos to explain their creative processes to visitors.”

“Craftspeople are exhibiting the best of their works which are the result of their continuous innovation and efforts. These products are natural and organic material produced with non-polluting methods,” he said.

“The fair is to highlight how India’s craft practices can help balance the ecology of the planet while sustaining the country’s cultural heritage, local livelihoods and meeting the millennium development goals,” he said.