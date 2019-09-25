Delhi: Three cops suspended over CR Park snatching: ‘Some lapses found’

Advertising

Three policemen from CR Park police station have been suspended over a snatching incident involving a 28-year-old journalist, who was dragged out of a moving auto and injured Sunday evening.

Police have also recovered over 12 different CCTV clips of two bike-borne men, seen wearing helmets, from the area. The incident left Joymala Bagchi, an ANI journalist, with injuries on her chin, jaw, and arms, and she is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said an internal inquiry into the incident was initiated which showed that the emergency response vehicle (ERV) was quick to respond while the local police station and beat officers were found lacking. “Some lapses in the response time were found and one assistant sub-inspector and two constables have been suspended. The SHO of the police station has been given show-cause notice,” said Thakur.

“Footage shows both men wearing helmets, and the rider is in a black shirt, the one riding pillion is wearing a bright orange shirt. The men seem to be in their early 20s. We are questioning eight suspects right now,” Thakur added.

He said that the police have come across vital clues relating to the location of the victim’s phone. He said that at least 25 teams have been constituted to find the accused, dossiers have been taken out and 250 criminals of the area are being verified. “We have tasked the highway patrol staff, quick response team and the beat staff with increasing security in the area,” said Thakur.