Delhi: Three convicted for throwing acid at woman in 2014

Court records state that Hakim and Gyani had held the woman while Umesh, who is a lawyer, poured acid on her. The woman sustained burn injuries to the left side of her face, neck and waist.

A Delhi court Wednesday convicted three men for throwing acid on a Mathura-based woman in 2014. As per court records, the woman, identified as Meera Devi, was attacked with acid by the three men — Umesh, his father Hakim, and their associate Gyani — after the victim tried to register a police complaint against them alleging harassment. The woman had also alleged that the accused persons would come outside her house and hurl abuses at her.

“From the matters before the court, it is considered that the prosecution has been able to establish that accused Hakim, Umesh and Gyani, in furtherance of their common intention, caused permanent damage or deformity to and/or disabled the left eye of Meera Devi, and also caused chemical burns on the left side of face, neck, back of the left side chest, left shoulder with upper arm of Meera Devi, by pouring acid or other substance having acidic or corrosive character or burning nature on her, with the intention of causing or with the knowledge that they were likely to cause such injury or hurt,” said Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal.

However, when the local court in Mathura had taken cognisance of the case, the victim failed to turn up at court citing threat from the accused persons. In 2015, the Supreme Court transferred the case to Delhi after the woman’s family filed a petition seeking the same.

The three convicts were convicted under sections 326 (A) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid etc) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. As per the provisions of law, the offence carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Reacting to the verdict, Devi told The Indian Express, “I had to sell my house to pay for my surgery. My eye has been lost. My two daughters could not be married because of my financial situation. This was a long battle for me.”

Her lawyer, Sunil Kumar Jha, said, “Umesh and Gyani were handed life sentences. But Hakim was given a ten year sentence. I will appeal against the sentence handed over to Hakim.”

During final arguments, the Additional Public Prosecutor Mukul Kumar had argued that testimony of two witnesses were impeached and unrebutted. He also submitted that the victim and her family were poor persons, and that they were seeking proper treatment at a reasonable price and therefore, shifted Meera to different hospitals”. He has also submitted that “the accused persons are powerful and influential person viz-a-viz the injured and her family.”

The counsel for the accused, Mukul Kumar and ML Chaudhary, had argued that the IO did not properly investigate the case, and that the accused could not have committed such an act in a busy place.

