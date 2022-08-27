scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Delhi: Three cattle slaughters held after exchange of gunfire

North Rohini police team found three people slaughtering a bull around 2.30 am near Chhath Puja Park in Bhagya Vihar. The men then fired two rounds at the police with a country-made pistol.

The arrested have been identified as Aman ur Rehman (22), Usman (22), and Aeti Alam Shah (19).

Three men were apprehended from Delhi’s Rohini early on Saturday after they allegedly slaughtered a bull and opened fire at a police team at Prem Nagar, police said.

Police with the North Rohini station said that they had received information that a few people would come to Bhagya Vihar in Rohini’s Prem Nagar, and slaughter a cow after sedating it. A team was then sent to the area and found three people slaughtering a bull around 2.30 am near the Chhath Puja Park in Bhagya Vihar. By then the animal had already been partially butchered, with the limbs and head removed, police said.

The accused then fired two rounds at the police with a .32 bore country-made pistol. In the exchange of fire, police said, Aman Ur Rahman was injured in the hand and leg, while Usman was hit by a bullet in the leg.

According to Pranav Tayal, DCP (Rohini), “The police then fired five rounds back at the three men in order to subdue them, injuring two of them. All the three were then overpowered by the team. Further legal action is being taken. Investigation is still underway regarding the motive.”

The DCP noted that the likely motive in the case was possibly the transport and sale of the animal’s meat.

Police said that a .32 bore pistol, four live cartridges, a car, a two-wheeler, two butcher’s choppers along with ropes, sedatives and syringes were seized from the men.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 10:15:35 am
