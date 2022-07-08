scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

Delhi: Three boys from Loni drown in Yamuna, one missing

Delhi Police said the boys, aged 14 to 20, had gone for a swim in the river. A motorbike and some clothes have been found on the banks of the Yamuna, they added.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 8, 2022 11:01:55 am
The police said divers began the search and rescue operations on Friday morning and are continuing the same. Three bodies have been recovered so far. (Express/File)

Three boys drowned in the Yamuna river and one is missing after they went swimming around noon on Thursday in Delhi’s North district, the police said, adding that the deceased – aged between 14 and 20 – were friends.

Officers said a PCR call was received at Burari police station at around 1.20 am on Friday, reporting that four youths had gone missing. The call had been made after the youths did not return to their families in the evening, the police revealed.

According to DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, “It was found that around noon on Thursday, four people aged 14-20 had come from Loni to swim in the river Yamuna at Thokar no.7 in Burari’s Sonia Pushta area.” The DCP added that a bike was recovered from the banks of the river, and some clothes were also found.

The police said divers began the search and rescue operations on Friday morning and are continuing the same. Three bodies have been recovered so far.

Best of Express Premium
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accountsPremium
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accounts
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviourPremium
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviour
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciaryPremium
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciary
UPSC Key-July 7, 2022: Why to read ‘Chicago Convention’ or ‘Asian elephan...Premium
UPSC Key-July 7, 2022: Why to read ‘Chicago Convention’ or ‘Asian elephan...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Delhi

“At present, it seems that the three victims drowned due to the force and size of the river in the area. Matters will become clearer after the medical examination of the deceased is complete. Meanwhile, diving operations are still going on and local investigation will be carried out,” the DCP said.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement