Delhi: Three boys from Loni drown in Yamuna, one missing

Three boys drowned in the Yamuna river and one is missing after they went swimming around noon on Thursday in Delhi’s North district, the police said, adding that the deceased – aged between 14 and 20 – were friends.

Officers said a PCR call was received at Burari police station at around 1.20 am on Friday, reporting that four youths had gone missing. The call had been made after the youths did not return to their families in the evening, the police revealed.

According to DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi, “It was found that around noon on Thursday, four people aged 14-20 had come from Loni to swim in the river Yamuna at Thokar no.7 in Burari’s Sonia Pushta area.” The DCP added that a bike was recovered from the banks of the river, and some clothes were also found.

The police said divers began the search and rescue operations on Friday morning and are continuing the same. Three bodies have been recovered so far.

“At present, it seems that the three victims drowned due to the force and size of the river in the area. Matters will become clearer after the medical examination of the deceased is complete. Meanwhile, diving operations are still going on and local investigation will be carried out,” the DCP said.