Delhi: Three ‘behind spate of burglaries in Vasant Kunj’ held after shootout

Three men, who were allegedly involved in a spate of burglaries in Vasant Kunj, were arrested after an exchange of fire with police near a five-star hotel in South West Delhi. Police said nobody was injured.

“We have arrested three men, recovered a pistol and seized the car. They are being questioned,” said DCP (South West) Devender Arya.

A police officer said that a tip-off about “movement of some criminals” in the area was received Wednesday evening after which a trap was laid near The Grand hotel. “Attempts were made to stop an i20 with three men inside but they tried to flee. The men fired at the police officers… a tyre of the car burst in the return fire and the men were arrested,” said a police officer.

Police said the men, during questioning, revealed they were involved in robberies and, around five months ago, started doing burglaries in Vasant Kunj area. “So far, we know that they have been arrested in robbery cases in the past. We are questioning them… it seems likely that they are the same men who have attempted burglaries in Vasant Kunj area in the last few months,” said a police officer.