Delhi: Three arrested for killing 18-year-old inside shop

Nearly ten days after an 18-year-old boy was shot dead inside a shop in Rohini, Delhi Police have arrested three men in connection with the case.

Police said the deceased, who was identified as Vishal, worked at a utensil shop in Rohini where the accused fired at least five bullets. One of the bullets hit Vishal and he succumbed to the injuries.

Pranav Tayal, DCP (Rohini), said they received a complaint about firing at a shop in Qutubgarh Village on June 25. “The owner of the shop, Devender Gandhi (51), told us that a man came to his shop and fired bullets. He gave a note to Gandhi demanding money and later robbed Rs 12,000 at gunpoint,” the DCP added.

During the investigation, police found two bike-borne men outside the shop before the incident. With the help of CCTV footage and technical surveillance, police identified the two accused — Pankaj (24) and Aniket (23)

DCP Tayal said Pankaj was the one who fired inside the shop, killed Vishal and robbed Gandhi while Aniket was waiting outside on his bike. The bike used in the crime was recently robbed at gunpoint from a man in Jhajjar.

The police arrested the two along with their associate Shiv Jeet (41). Police said the accused were acting on the directions of jailed gangster Ashok Pradhan. Pradhan is involved in several cases of murder, extortion, robbery and the Arms Act and was arrested earlier this year.