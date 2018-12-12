Delhi: Three acquitted as police ‘conspiracy’ theory finds no favour with court

A Delhi court has convicted a man for shooting dead an undertrial prisoner at the Rohini court last year, but acquitted three others stating there was “no conspiracy” in the murder.

The incident took place on November 13 last year when gunman Abdul Khan shot dead a man, Vinod. Police had earlier claimed Khan thought of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana as his “mentor” and has tattooed his name on his chest. Police had also claimed that Khan may have shot the wrong person, and that he was supposed to shoot Neeraj Bawana’s rival Rajesh Bawana.

Citing police allegations, court records said: “During investigation, it came on record that there was a conspiracy hatched, due to previous enmity, to kill Rajesh, lodged in Bhondsi Jail. Rajesh was to be produced on November 17, 2017, but due to non-availability of staff, he could not be produced. In his place, due to mistaken identity, Vinod was shot.”

After Khan’s arrest, police had also arrested Vikram Lamba, Praveen Chahar and Naveen Dabas alias Bali, alleged to be close to Neeraj Bawana. The main witness in the case was assistant sub-inspector Balram, posted with the 3rd Batallion Delhi Armed Police, who was escorting Vinod when the shot was fired. The officer had caught Khan and it was on his testimony that the court convicted him of murder and under the Arms Act.

On the alleged conspiracy and role of the other accused, Additional Sessions Judge Virender Kumar Bansal, in an order dated November 28, said: “There has to be some evidence to draw an inference of conspiracy, showing that they have a meeting of mind and agreement to commit an offence… For proving conspiracy, onus was on prosecution to prove and establish that the other accused or anyone had met Naveen alias Bali in jail. Record of Bali’s meetings had been produced, but there is no such evidence that the other accused met Bali. There is no evidence that any of them were in jail with Bali.”

The court also called Rajesh Bawana for deposition and said it was “clear” that he did not state anything against the three accused. ASJ Bansal said: “The only evidence is the disclosure statement of the co-accused, which is not admissible under law.”