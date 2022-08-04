Delhi: Thrashed by 5 girls outside school, minor complains to police

A 13-year-old school student in Delhi was allegedly dragged and beaten up by a group of her seniors outside her school, the police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday and students posted a video of the incident on Instagram, following which the 13-year-old and her family approached the police.

The police said they are approaching the Juvenile Justice Board and will take action against the five girls for allegedly beating up the 13-year-old.

The incident took place in a North Delhi area on Wednesday. The video shows the girl being dragged by her hair and thrashed by 4-6 girls. After some time, a man and an older woman come to rescue the girl and stop the violence.

Police said the girl was taken to a hospital but she did not report the matter to the police. Later, when videos of the incident were posted on Instagram, she and her family approached the police.

“The girl gave a written complaint against five girls who are studying in Class X in her school,” Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said. The girl was examined by doctors and a daily diary entry was filed.