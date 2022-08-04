August 4, 2022 12:39:43 pm
A 13-year-old school student in Delhi was allegedly dragged and beaten up by a group of her seniors outside her school, the police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday and students posted a video of the incident on Instagram, following which the 13-year-old and her family approached the police.
The police said they are approaching the Juvenile Justice Board and will take action against the five girls for allegedly beating up the 13-year-old.
The incident took place in a North Delhi area on Wednesday. The video shows the girl being dragged by her hair and thrashed by 4-6 girls. After some time, a man and an older woman come to rescue the girl and stop the violence.
Police said the girl was taken to a hospital but she did not report the matter to the police. Later, when videos of the incident were posted on Instagram, she and her family approached the police.
Subscriber Only Stories
“The girl gave a written complaint against five girls who are studying in Class X in her school,” Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said. The girl was examined by doctors and a daily diary entry was filed.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi
China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China begins 'illegitimate, irresponsible' live-fire military drills, says Taiwan
Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-PacificPremium
Latest News
Delhi: Thrashed by 5 girls outside school, minor complains to police
Petrol Diesel Prices Today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other key cities
Pune: ‘Bookie’ arrested while taking bets on India-WI T20I, police probe suspected racket
Delhi: 19-year-old man, father booked for posing as pilots to obtain US visa
Monsoon healthcare: With leptospirosis cases on the rise, here’s everything to know about the disease
Organ decay halted, cell function restored in pigs after death -study
Apple plans to delay launch of iPadOS 16 update to October
CWG 2022, Day 7 Live Updates: India hopeful of more medals
Tamil Nadu: 18 men barge into a house, kidnap a woman; 9 held
Maharashtra govt reinstates suspended DCP Parag Manere
Mumbai News Live Updates: SC asks EC not to decide on Eknath Shinde camp’s pleas for now; BMC delimitation decision reversed
OnePlus’ OxygenOS 13: New design, features and list of supported phones