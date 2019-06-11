Delhi: Those living in unauthorised colonies step closer to getting ownership rights

Residents with houses in unauthorised colonies are one step closer to having ownership rights on homes in these areas.

A committee — formed in March to prepare a list of recommendations to recognise rights of ownership or transfer/mortgage of residents of unauthorised colonies and revise norms to help improve road, water and sewage networks — submitted its report to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Monday.

According to sources, the report has suggested that those who own houses in these areas be charged a one-time tax for recognition of ownership rights. Development charges will be levied separately for other facilities. One roadblock, officials said, was creating open spaces as mandated under the Master Plan, since these colonies came up without planning and don’t have any space for parks, etc.

According to official documents, there are 1,700 unauthorised colonies in the capital, of which 895 have been earmarked for regularisation by the Delhi government.

An election issue for over 15 years, each party in the fray has promised regularisation to residents of these areas, which cover over 30% of Delhi’s areas and house approximately half of Delhi’s population.

The Delhi government and the Centre sparred over the issue recently, with each blaming the other for the delay in

issuing guidelines for regularisation.

The biggest hurdle in the process is mapping the boundaries of these colonies. The Delhi government cleared a proposal earlier this year to map unauthorised colonies using drones, after four different methods tried since 2015 fell through.

Officials at the ministry confirmed that the report has been submitted to the minister by members of the committee Monday. “The report discusses ownership rights and the procedures for layout. The ministry will study the proposals and action will be directed,” a senior official said.