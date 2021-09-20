Delhi, this week: Wedding-themed movies, stills on pandemic life, experimental shoe store

Art of our times

After a whole year and more of attending art exhibitions virtually, there is good news for all art-lovers in the capital. Visakhapatnam-based artist V Ramesh’s solo exhibition starts on September 20. Titled ‘The Pandemic Still Lifes’, the exhibition of watercolour paintings is Ramesh’s attempt to juxtapose what is alive in contrast to something which is deteriorating. The artist showcases the impermanence of the body and has connected mankind through the oneness of human experience and existence. The exhibition is on display at Threshold Art Gallery, till October 20.

‘Rock’ those sneakers

For those who like a rock-and-roll vibe, set in modern-day New York Downtown, the new Steve Madden experiential store is the place for you. The first-ever experiential store of the American footwear and fashion accessories brand has opened at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj. The store channels the same aesthetics of a New York loft with vertical brick walls, concrete wall finishes and completing the look is the ample use of olive and tan distressed leather.

The store currently houses the fall-winter collection which has been inspired by Rock-n-roll, and enlivens the latent spirit of 1970s rock culture. There are cool sneakers, boots, sandals, and accessories for both men and women. Started by businessman and designer Steve Madden, famously out of the trunk of his car, the company today is a publicly traded one with a revenue of more than $ 1.4 billion.

Drive in for a wedding movie

Celebrate the upcoming wedding season by watching wedding-themed movies. The Sunset Sunset Cinema Club is honouring the wedding theme with the motto “It’s wedding season, kid!”. The cinema club is the lone drive-in theatre in Delhi NCR, perfect in times of social distancing.

The club will screen ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, the 2011 Bollywood hit, on September 25, and ‘Wedding Crashers’, the 2005 Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn starrer on September 26. Guests are required to wear a mask and carry sanitiser with them.

Timings: 7.15 pm, September 25-26, at the SCC Drive-In Cinema, Urban Akhara, Gurgaon. The tickets are available on Bookmyshow.