From the Coast

Enjoy sumptuous fare from the regions of Karnataka, Kerala and Goa, as chef Vetri Murugan whips up southern delicacies in traditional thali form. Each thali from the respective states will be available for 10 days between November 29 and December 29 at Zambar, Ambience Mall, Gurugram. Veg Thali: Rs 699 plus taxes, Non-Veg Thali: Rs 899 plus taxes. From 12 noon to 11 pm.

Soar Away

Fly kites and avail of a delectable high tea — spread across three-courses—Delhi this Week: Sumptuous meals, high tea in haveli, Austrian authors, traditional weave from the ramparts of the 200-year-old famous Haveli Dharampura in Chandni Chowk. Take in the bustling sights of the neighbourhood while flying kites and soak in the rich atmosphere. From 4 pm to 6.30 pm on November 29 and November 30.

From Austria, with Love

Delve into the world of Austrian writers like Elfriede Jelinek, Peter Handke, Thomas Bernhard and Ilse Aichinger through a talk on their works. Spend an evening with them, as their translated works are read out by Poonam Girdhani in Hindi, Shovana Narayan in English, Rama Pandey in Urdu, and Avtar Singh Dhillon in Punjabi. The reading will be followed by a discussion that will be moderated by Shailesh Kumar Ray and Kamal Pruthi. The event will be held in collaboration with the Austrian Cultural Forum, New Delhi at Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre on December 1, 7 pm onwards.

Weave it Up

Delhi has a new one-stop shop for everything Zari- and Banarasi-weave related — Shanti Banaras. The label has its roots in Varanasi, and has a four-generation-old weaving tradition. The store which opened recently in Mehrauli offers Banarasi Zari sarees and features weaves like Dampaj, Jangla and traditional intricate hand embroidery. Traditional Pichwai paintings have been used as an inspiration for the sarees and dupattas and many paintings have been recreated on the skirts of bridal lehengas. Helmed by sibling duo Amrit and Khushi Shah, the store is situated at One Style Mile, Mehrauli.