Delhi This Week: Standup comedy, art exhibition, theatre and more

Pause and reflect

Take a look at Rajesh Deb’s new series of acrylics, woodcuts and ink works in his exhibition titled Neverland Post Office. Deb draws on themes of reinvention, separation and belonging from JM Barrie’s mythical Neverland and Agha Shahid Ali’s collection of poems, The Country Without a Post Office. Till 5 pm, April 16, at Art Heritage, New Delhi.

Laugh out loud

Watch standup comedian Vijay Yadav perform at his show Not Just Haryanvi. Sharing his observations of everyday life, Yadav cracks jokes on Haryana, the people of the state and his family. On March 27, 7 pm, at MIC Drop, Delhi. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.

Here comes the drama

Catch Pierrot’s Troupe’s Ghalib in New Delhi, which is more than 475 shows old. Directed by M Sayeed Alam, the play also features Himanshu Srivastava, Yashraj Malik and M Sayeed Alam. The narrative is a funny account of the rebirth of Mirza Ghalib in 21st century India. On March 27, at 7.15 pm, at LTG Auditorium, Delhi. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.

Let the music play

Swing to the tunes of Harnoor Singh, of Waalian fame, and watch him perform live as he stops by Noida during his 8 Chances India Tour. Singh will be promoting his new album 8 Chances. On March 26, 8 pm, at Imperfecto Ruin Pub, Logix Mall, Noida. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.