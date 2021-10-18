Delhi this week: Solo exhibition, dance drama on Ram, a peek into sky

Exploring distant avenues

At 64, general physician Dr Prithipal Singh Sethi is making his debut in the art circuit with the solo exhibition titled ‘SoulScapes’ at Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam. The abstracts range from distant landscapes to waterscapes and skyscapes. If the work Migration 2020 depicts the fate of migrating labourers who were left to fend for themselves during the Covid-19 lockdown. The Sacrifice empathises with a woman in pain. The exhibition is on till October 20.

If the work Migration 2020 depicts the fate of migrating labourers who were left to fend for themselves during the Covid-19 lockdown. If the work Migration 2020 depicts the fate of migrating labourers who were left to fend for themselves during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Stage traditions

Shri Ram, a spectacular dance drama, encapsulates in two-and-a-half hours the significant scenes from Lord Ram’s life – from his birth to his coronation. Seamlessly stitching together dance and music styles, the presentation has gone from strength to strength for over six decades and four generations. It presents core values of emotions, devotion, loyalty and endearing relationships. On till October 29, at Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, Mandi House. Tickets: Rs 499 onwards.

Star gazing

The Nehru Planetarium at Teen Murti House was modernised by installing a Hybrid Projector in 2010. With its various innovative and informative shows like ‘Ultimate Universe’, ‘New Solar System’ and ‘Astronaut’, it enlightens visitors about the mysteries of the sky. The planetarium is amongst the few in the world, which has frequently updated full-dome shows, created completely in-house. On till October 31, a slew of shows on the solar system in Hindi and English are aimed at visitors, students and amateur astronomers.

The planetarium is amongst the few in the world, which has frequently updated full-dome shows, created completely in-house. The planetarium is amongst the few in the world, which has frequently updated full-dome shows, created completely in-house.

Light years

The Noida Authority has come up with the first of its type multimedia mapping sound and light fountain show at Medicine Park, Sector 91. On till October 31, tickets are priced at Rs 10 onwards for the 45-minute show in Hindi, which is open to anyone above five years of age.