Delhi This Week: From Ramayana to Kunal Kamra, Delhiites have a host of options to choose from

From portions of an epic to getting yourself tickled the right way and a heritage walk to a tribute to William Shakespeare, here’s what you can look forward to this weekend in Delhi.

Revisiting an Epic

Catch ‘The Last Six Days of Dasharath’, a contemporary reinterpretation of parts of the epic Ramayana, performed by the Shapno Ekhon group and directed by Shomik Ray. The play dissects the actions and intentions of King Dasharath that are viewed through a gender lens. On July 10, 7pm. At Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Road, New Delhi. Tickets are available at the venue and on www.bookmyshow.com. You can also call 9873224365 to book tickets.

Laugh Out Loud

Watch standup comedian Kunal Kamra test his new material Friday. Kamra’s acts are known for their political overtones and how he pokes fun at the establishment. From July 15-17, 7 pm, at The Central Club of Comedy, South Delhi. Tickets on bookmyshow.in

Let Loose and Swing

Catch guitarist and founder of India’s legendary rock fusion band, Indian Ocean, Susmit Sen, perform live with Sudheer Rikhari on vocals and Nandit Desai on the drums. On July 13 and 27, The Trialogue Studio Delhi. Tickets on bookmyshow.in

Listen to a Story

‘Watch A Boy Named Theatre’, an experimental comedy written by Debontika Das and directed by Pallav Chander. The play pays tribute to William Shakespeare through a combination of multiple sketches, celebrating some of the writer’s best works, with a modern twist. The aim of the piece is to show the reality of the Delhi Theatre Circuit. On July 9, at the India Habitat Centre (IHC), New Delhi. Tickets on bookmyshow.com and at the Programmes Desk of IHC.

Pause and Reflect

Go for a heritage walk in Lutyens Delhi to remember unsung builders and craftsmen Sunday. The walk, organised by Shahjahanabadi Foundation, explores what was before Connaught Place, the story of the builder and his craftsmen who built the city centre, and the journey of Connaught Place from a central business district of New Delhi to a central public space of the city, among other things. On July 10, 8:30 am. At Regal Building near Metro gate 7. For registration, call 9899908139.