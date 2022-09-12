Delhi This Week: From poetry to paintings and photographs

Blending prose and poetry

An English translation of Khwaja Ahmed Abbas’s Sone Chandi Ke Buth – a collection of short stories, essays, and articles on famous film personalities and varied aspects of the film industry – will be launched on September 15 in the national capital. The book, written by the avant-garde filmmaker, comprises incisive profiles of film personalities such as Prithviraj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, and V Shantaram, among others, beside a number of film reviews and essays. It has been edited and translated from Urdu by Syeda Hameed and Sukhpreet Kahlon. The launch will be followed by a reading by writer and Dastangoi exponent Mahmood Farooqui, followed by a performance of Dastaan e Partition by Daastaan Collective, performed by Pratap Sen and Rohan Chopra, directed by Mahmood Farooqui. On September 15, 7 pm. At India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Register on http://www.indiahabitat.org.

Witness a story

Watch Kufr, a Hindi play based on the controversial novel of the same name by Pakistani author, artist, and activist Tehimina Durani. Performed by the Little Theatre Group, the play highlights the universal issue of how religion is exploited and used as a weapon by the powerful to cripple the masses who ironically don’t fully understand their religion. On September 15, 7 pm. At Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Delhi. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.

Tales told through the lens

Visit Delhi-based photographer Manoj Arora’s exhibition Rediscover Hampi, which is a collection of 60 photographs of the ancient city in Karnataka. Curated by Uma Nair, the photographs capture the rich art and architecture of the city. From September 14 to 22. At Bikaner Theatre, Delhi. RSVP on 9818234007.

Pause and reflect

Visit El Salvador-based artist Rodolfo Vega Oviedo’s painting exhibition. The paintings are inspired by his travels to various cultures and communities and are most often composed in the style of geometric abstraction. Till September 15, 10 am to 5.30 pm, at Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) Gallery. Entry free.