scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Delhi This Week: From poetry to paintings and photographs

Lots happening in the week ahead in Delhi: read on for more!

KufrThe play highlights the universal issue of how religion is exploited and used as a weapon by the powerful to cripple the masses who ironically don’t fully understand their religion.

Blending prose and poetry

Dastogi

An English translation of Khwaja Ahmed Abbas’s Sone Chandi Ke Buth – a collection of short stories, essays, and articles on famous film personalities and varied aspects of the film industry – will be launched on September 15 in the national capital. The book, written by the avant-garde filmmaker, comprises incisive profiles of film personalities such as Prithviraj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, and V Shantaram, among others, beside a number of film reviews and essays. It has been edited and translated from Urdu by Syeda Hameed and Sukhpreet Kahlon. The launch will be followed by a reading by writer and Dastangoi exponent Mahmood Farooqui, followed by a performance of Dastaan e Partition by Daastaan Collective, performed by Pratap Sen and Rohan Chopra, directed by Mahmood Farooqui. On September 15, 7 pm. At India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Register on http://www.indiahabitat.org.

Witness a story

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...

Watch Kufr, a Hindi play based on the controversial novel of the same name by Pakistani author, artist, and activist Tehimina Durani. Performed by the Little Theatre Group, the play highlights the universal issue of how religion is exploited and used as a weapon by the powerful to cripple the masses who ironically don’t fully understand their religion. On September 15, 7 pm. At Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Delhi. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.

Tales told through the lens

Hampi

Visit Delhi-based photographer Manoj Arora’s exhibition Rediscover Hampi, which is a collection of 60 photographs of the ancient city in Karnataka. Curated by Uma Nair, the photographs capture the rich art and architecture of the city. From September 14 to 22. At Bikaner Theatre, Delhi. RSVP on 9818234007.

Pause and reflect

photographs

More from Delhi

Visit El Salvador-based artist Rodolfo Vega Oviedo’s painting exhibition. The paintings are inspired by his travels to various cultures and communities and are most often composed in the style of geometric abstraction. Till September 15, 10 am to 5.30 pm, at Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) Gallery. Entry free.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 05:25:01 pm
Next Story

India may need up to 28W of additional coal-based power generation capacity by 2032: Central Electricity Authority

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

'Factory of lies working overtime': Cong on BJP's dig on Rahul's t-shirt

'Factory of lies working overtime': Cong on BJP's dig on Rahul's t-shirt

Not unhappy, party has given me everything: Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Not unhappy, party has given me everything: Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

What makes your brain different from a Neanderthal’s?

What makes your brain different from a Neanderthal’s?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement