Delhi, this week: Photo exhibition on Gauri Dance, films on India-NZ indigenous connections

Celebrating tradition

In his photographs, Udaipur-based artist Waswo X Waswo has delved into the rural landscape of Mewar to learn about Gauri Dance, a centuries-old performance art tradition that is celebrated among the tribal communities of Rajasthan. Meticulously hand-painted by artist Rajesh Soni and published in the book “Gauri Dancers” by Mapin Publishing in 2019, the series will be on display at an eponymous exhibition at Galerie at Museo in Gurugram, from September 17 to October 15.

“Shot mostly at Waswo’s studio in the village of Varda, these photographs are captured digitally, though the staging itself hearkens back to the days of painted backdrops, arranged sets and natural light. Selected images are printed digitally on matte, fibre-based papers, with archival inks. The Gavri (Gauri, Gavari) Dancers are a phenomenon unique to the confluence of southern Rajasthan and its borders with Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh,” says Bhavna Kakar, founder-director, Latitude 28, that is presenting the showcase with Museo Camera Centre for Photographic Arts.

Meticulously hand-painted by artist Rajesh Soni and published in the book “Gauri Dancers” by Mapin Publishing in 2019. Meticulously hand-painted by artist Rajesh Soni and published in the book “Gauri Dancers” by Mapin Publishing in 2019.

Nature 2021

Dastakar’s ‘Nature 2021’ is dedicated to the handcrafted and natural. The festival that is on at Nature Bazaar in Andheria Modh till September 20 brings together several crafts and crafts groups. The products on sale include bamboo, toothbrush, blue pottery planters, sandalwood powder, cold-pressed almond oil and a range of textiles. While Afghan refugees are selling dry fruits, also available are healthy eats, including ragi snacks, aam papad and Kashmiri honey.

An Ode to the Divine Couple

An exhibition addressing ‘Gita Govinda’ of Jayadeva, an influential and celebrated Sanskrit poet during the 12th century, is on display at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath. The poem is based on the romance of Lord Krishna and his mortal beloved Radha and highlights varied emotions related to their anguish in separation and the bliss of togetherness. The poet establishes both these characters at the human level and also portrays them as divine beings. The theme of ‘Gita Govinda’ has found multiple expressions in various Indian styles of paintings. The major styles represented in this exhibition are Pichhwai, Bundi, Mewar, Amber-Jaipur, Jaur, Orissa, Basohli and Kangra, broadly covering the 18th-19th centuries. It is on display till September 15, 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.

The DIFF Virtual Viewing Room: Indigenous Connections

From September 13-19, Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) Virtual Viewing Room is presenting “IN—>NZ Indigenous Connections”. A curated line-up of three Indian and three Maori films. Each draws parallels between India and New Zealand’s indigenous communities, cultural relationships and family, as well as the fragility of our shared natural ecosystem. There will also be in-depth filmmaker conversations with Marten Rabarts (New Zealand International Film Festival) and veteran Indian editor Bina Paul (artistic director of International Film Festival of Kerala). The films are: Cousins (directed by Ainsley Gardiner and Briar Grace-Smith), Lady of the Lake (by Haobam Paban Kumar), Loimata, The Sweetest Tears (by Anna Marbrook), Merata: How Mum Decolonized the Screen (by Heperi Mita), My Name Is Salt (by Farida Pacha) and The Shepherdess of the Glaciers (by Stanzin Dorjai Gya and Christiane Mordelet). The programme is in collaboration with New Zealand High Commission to India, New Zealand International Film Festival, and Asia Society India Centre.

All films are available for free to audiences in India and New Zealand, on online.diff.co.in

Never too late

Artist Todo Paintal makes her debut in the circuit at the age of 79 with an exhibition at Threshold gallery. Having spent her childhood in Dalhousie, the wife of an armoured corps officer, she trained at Triveni Kala Sangam in her younger days and has apprenticed with Anjolie Ela Menon and at the Arpana Caur Academy of Fine Arts. At 75, she pursued a diploma in fine arts from the Delhi College of Art. Her depictions range from mountainscapes to flowers. Also making an appearance on her canvases are her family and pets. The exhibition is on till September 19 at Threshold gallery, Sarvodaya Enclave.

At 75, she pursued a diploma in fine arts from the Delhi College of Art. Her depictions range from mountainscapes to flowers. At 75, she pursued a diploma in fine arts from the Delhi College of Art. Her depictions range from mountainscapes to flowers.

Old is new again

Delhi’s first Fabindia store, which had existed since 1976, is now back in business. The iconic GK-1 store had shut down in 2019 because of building laws. After taking a couple of years to revamp itself, the store has recently opened its doors in a new format. The new store, which is housed in the same premises as the old one, includes an alteration studio, a FabCafe express and FabNU space. Done in warm terracotta tiles, the store also has home decor wares.