Delhi This Week: Pankaj Udhas ghazal, play on Tansen, celebration of Meghalaya tribe and more

Tribal trail

Meghalayan Age, a state emporium with a whole new look that intends to promote, nurture and sell homegrown, handpicked and handcrafted products situated in the heart of Delhi, will host a special event this week to celebrate arts, crafts, film and food of Meghalaya’s Garo Tribe. The event titled Maniani, to be held on Friday, April 8, comprises a craft demonstration process, screening of Dominic Sangma’s award-winning film MA AMA, followed by a panel discussion. At: Rajiv Gandhi Handicrafts Bhawan, Gallery No 9, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place. Call 8130170576 for details.

For the love of ghazal

Pankaj Udhas’s velvet voice continues to heal broken hearts and there is not a music lover whose eyes don’t well upon hearing the song ‘Chitthi Ayi Hai’ that he sang for Naam. With a singing career spanning over 35 years, Pankaj Udhas continues to be a music icon to millions of fans around the globe. On April 9, 7 pm, the ghazal maestro performs at Delhi’s Sirifort Auditorium in a three-hour show. Tickets available on bookmyshow.com

Portrait of an artist

Every artist has a journey. A journey filled with ups and downs, acceptance and rejection, pain and dissatisfaction. The play Tansen explores this journey through the life of legendary Tansen. What was it that made him the greatest musician and what was his search till the end of his life? The play has been staged over 110 times in four years across India and abroad and has won the hearts of the audiences and critics. It will be staged this week at The Trialogue Studio, GK1. Tickets available on bookmyshow.com

Comic timing

It takes exemplary courage to sit in the first two rows of a Harsh Gujral show because he will get you. He has been known to find humour in some of the most regular life situations. His style of comedy is spontaneously mixed with great crowd work. This week, he performs at Clue Lounge and Bar, Punjabi Bagh. The one-hour-40-minute show is strictly for people aged 16 or above. Tickets available on bookmyshow.com.