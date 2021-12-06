Delhi this week: Enjoy Lucky Ali’s concert, participate in food talk

Note Worthy

As part of a multi-city tour, singer-songwriter Lucky Ali will be performing live in Delhi on December 12, 6 pm onwards. To take place at DLF Avenue Saket, the event will see the Indipop artist deliver some of his popular numbers, including O Sanam, Anjaani Rahon Mein and Ek Pal Ka Jeena, among others. Tickets are priced at Rs 2499 onwards.

On a Sacred Note

The sacred river of Ganga has been a subject of numerous tales. In the exhibition “River of Faith”, artist Jayasri Burman gives a visual form to some of these. To open on December 11 at Bikaner House, speaking about the exhibition, Burman says, “If I could paint sound, I would try and capture the mystical notes of the Ganga. But how does one express the many facets of the mighty river — its tranquility, wilderness, movement and immortality. Ganga is how I attempt to compose the balance between its fluidity and the rootedness of faith it evokes. Over 2020 and 2021’s pandemic gloom, I have witnessed the abuse faced by Ganga on multiple occasions. Through my work I wish to spread the message that it’s a circle we all inhabit, and only if we nurture nature and not make her suffer, will humanity be able to live harmoniously”.

Jayasri Burman’s painting Jayasri Burman’s painting

Food Talk

The Indian Food Innovation Exhibition, organised by SIAL India, will take place from December 9 to 11 at Pragati Maidan. Also a forum for discussions, the event sees participation from across the world and includes products, equipment as well as eatables and beverages.

Between the Real and the Unreal

In her exhibition “Kingdom of Cards” artist Piyali Sadhukhan urges the audience to “question the fantastical realities of our times”. Taking place at Akar Prakar gallery, a note on the show describes it as “a visceral portrayal of historical events and our shared lived experiences”. While the titular work borrows from Rabindranath Tagore’s 1933 play of the same name to highlight “the ramifications of blind faith in our gods and leaders”, in another diptych titled Guardians of Honour, Sadhukhan reflects “on the duplexity of such ‘guardians’ or protectors that end up becoming their prisoners”.