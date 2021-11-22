Delhi this week: Handloom fair, exhibition on contemporary art, stand-up comedy show

Weave it up

Stock up on your favourite handloom weaves at the ongoing ‘The Grand Handloom Fair’, It is offering handloom weaves like Tangaliya, Banarsi, Maheshwari, Sambalpuri, Kuthampully Paithani, Baawan Butti, along with bagru and batik prints.

An initiative of the Dastkar and Delhi Tourism, the Handloom Fair is also offering a sumptuous fare at their food court as well. On till November 28, from 11 am to 7 pm, at Nature Bazaar, Andheria Mor.

Laugh it off

Tickle your funny bone with stand-up comedian Rahul Subramanian’s popular routine ‘Crowdwork’. The hilarious sequence involves the comedian’s spontaneous improvisations based purely on his talks with the audience. At Mic Drop, South Extension, November 27, 4 pm and 6.30. Tickets at bookmyshow.com.

Divine art

Artwork by Dr Jaspal Singh Kalra Artwork by Dr Jaspal Singh Kalra

Revisit the teachings of Guru Nanak with the exhibition ‘Paradigm of Oneness’. The exhibition features artworks by Dr Jaspal Singh Kalra who has turned to the immortal shabads of Guru Nanak and has drawn his interpretations of the same.

The artworks blend text and art, and the artwork is done in mix media, using materials like embroidery, chikankari and zardozi. The exhibition is on at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, from November 25 to November 28.

From the archives

Attend a panel discussion on ‘Image and Memory’, featuring filmmakers Sourav Sarangi, Supriyo Sen, Devshree Nath and Subasri Krishnan, moderated by Surabhi Sharma. The panel discussion is part of SSAF Lab’s film series which has been curated by Subasri Krishnan.

Panel discussion on ‘Image and Memory’, featuring filmmakers Sourav Sarangi, Supriyo Sen, Devshree Nath and Subasri Krishnan. Panel discussion on ‘Image and Memory’, featuring filmmakers Sourav Sarangi, Supriyo Sen, Devshree Nath and Subasri Krishnan.

‘Image and Memory’ is the second part of Krishnan’s series ‘Facing History and Ourselves’.

The discussion will be held on Friday, 26 November 2021, from 6.30 pm to 8 pm IST. (Register here for the panel discussion: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMoc-qspzgsGNJtYc0F3uPzelssWwpyRJct)

Coming together

An exhibition is commemorating 75 years of the Fulbright programme. Titled ‘Reciprocation’, it is a collaborative art exhibit that features works by 10 American Fulbright artists, and an equal number of Indian artists who are highlighting their Indian connection.

The exhibition has been curated by Kathryn Myers. It is on display at Ojas Art, Mehrauli, and it is on till December 8.

Historical tale

Discuss the latest offering by Allan Sealy, ‘Asoca: A Sutra’, in a discussion organised by the book discussion group of IIC. The discussants include Dr R Mahalakshmi, Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University; Dr Shonaleeka Kaul, Associate Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Arvinder Singh, journalist and author; and the book’s author Allan Sealy.

Book by Allan Sealy Book by Allan Sealy

‘Asoca: The Sutra’ is a historical fiction book which narrates the dynamic life of Asoka, the Great. The book aims to delve into the psyche of the man behind the emperor. The event will be held at 4 pm on November 22. Register for the book discussion on IIC website.

Set in stone

The exhibition will bring together the works of 18 contemporary artists. The exhibition will bring together the works of 18 contemporary artists.

A new exhibition titled ‘18 Dimensions: Sculptural Manifestations’ brings together the works of 18 contemporary artists. The exhibition showcases contemporary sculptures that offer a broad scope of sculptures that range from the abstract, to minimal to the popular, and those that make a socio-political commentary.

The exhibition is on display at Bikaner House and is being presented by the Palette Art Gallery. It will be on from November 28 to December 2.