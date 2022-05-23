Delhi This Week: From art and craft to music, Delhi has a busy cultural calendar

Coming Together

Titled ‘Our Line in The Sand’, a group show at Art Centrix Space brings together 40 works like sculptures, installations and paintings by artists Tehmeena Firdos, Pinaki Ranjan Mohanty, Manish Sharma, Tapas Biswas, Nityanand Ojha and Siri Devi Khandavilli, among others. The theme is inspired by Oxford Professor of Archaeology, Lambros Malafouris’ ‘Malafouris’ Material Engagement Theory’, which states that materiality – the world of things, artefacts, and material signs – affects the way humans have evolved cognitively. The exhibition is on till May 31.

In Memoriam

Dedicated to Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture (SPICMACAY) is organising a series of Carnatic and Hindustani musical and classical dance performances. Set to take place from May 29 to June 4, the concerts will be streamed live on YouTube and includes performances by Begum Parveen Sultana, Pt Rajendra Gangwani and Pt Venkatesh Kumar, among others.

Celebrating Multiple Thoughts

Inspired by American poet Elizabeth Bishop’s famous poem ‘One Art, A Handful of Dust’, this group exhibition features artists across generations, including K M Madhusudhanan, N S Harsha, Sudhir Patwardhan, Gigi Scaria, Sujith S N, Susanta Mandal, Pranati Panda, Sachin George Sebastian, Biraaj Dodiya, Chandan Gomes and Priyanka Choudhary. “(It) is a conceptual exhibition that explores the multiplicity of truth through disorientation, speculation and inventiveness in perspectives,” reads a concept note. The exhibition is on till June 18 at Vadehra Art Gallery.



Craft Play

CRAFTOPIA, an artsy summer camp for children, will be held at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, from May 25 to June 4. The free nine-day summer camp has been designed as an immersive experience to help children create unexpected connections with art and introduce them to the world of creativity. Every day of this nine-day programme will feature an art session or workshop about Navarasas, which translates to “nine rasas,” in which participants will create crafts representing the nine human emotions.

Reflection through music

Watch Susmit Sen, guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Indian Ocean, and Hindustani classical vocalist Sudheer Rikhari perform soul-stirring music at the Trialogue Studio in Delhi from 7.30 pm on May 28. Tickets for the performance are available on bookmyshow.in.

Exploring Emotions

Catch director Mohit Tripathi’s Hindi adaptation of Reginald Rose’s famous play 12 Angry Men on May 28 at the Little Theatre Group (LTG) in Delhi at 4 pm. Performed by Resistance Theatre Society, the play explores the story of how 12 jurors sit in a jury trial room after being handed the responsibility to decide the fate of a 19-year-old boy who has been accused of murdering his father with a switch knife.