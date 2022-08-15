Delhi This Week: From classical music to film screening and a panel discussion to mark World Photography Day

Immerse yourself in music

Celebrate the work of legendary Hindustani classical musician Pandit Vishnu Digambar at the Paluskar Vishnu Digambar Jayanti Sangeet Samaroh 2022. The event, organised by Gandharva Mahavidyalaya and Saraswati Samaj, will see performances by Chaitanya Kunte, Pt Dhananjay Hegde, Pt Vinod Lele, Vinay Mishra and Pt Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, among others. On August 20, 21. At Kamani Auditorium, Delhi. Tickets on a first-come-first-serve basis.

A postal stamp featuring Hindustani classical musician Pandit Vishnu Digambar. A postal stamp featuring Hindustani classical musician Pandit Vishnu Digambar.

Study the forms

Attend a group exhibition by artists Renu Jain, Aashima Mehrotra, Alphee Kumar, Prem Lata, Kumud Jain, Kamal Dev Nath, Sashi Kant Jha, Darshan Singh, Sulu, Rajender Kumar, Dr Manisha Bajpai and Ranjit Sarkar Mauha Sinha. Till August 16. At India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Entry free.

Celebrating the celluloid

Shyam Benegal’s Ankur, starring Shabana Azmi. Shyam Benegal’s Ankur, starring Shabana Azmi.

Watch a special screening of the Hindi film Ankur, directed by Shyam Benegal. The film’s plot revolves around a happily married childless Dalit couple — Lakshmi and Kishtayya. However, things change when Surya, the village landlord’s son, seduces Lakshmi. The film will be introduced by film scholar Abhija Ghosh. On August 16, 6.30 pm. At Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre. Entry free.

Change your perspective

World Photography Day is celebrated on August 19. World Photography Day is celebrated on August 19.

On the eve of World Photography Day, attend a panel discussion titled “The Home and Beyond: The World of the Amateur Photographer”. The speakers include Sabeena Gadihoke, professor, Video & TV Production, AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia; Tapati Guha-Thakurta, art historian and honorary professor, Centre for Studies in Social Sciences, Calcutta; Mallika Leuzinger, historian based at the German Historical Institute, London; Suryanandinin Narain, assistant professor, visual studies, School of Arts and Aesthetics, Jawaharlal Nehru University; and Uma Chakravarti, feminist historian, filmmaker and archivist. On August 18, 6 pm. At India International Centre, New Delhi. Entry free.